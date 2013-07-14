US gas prices down a penny over past 3 weeks

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of a gallon of gasoline has dropped a penny over the past three weeks.

The Lundberg Survey of fuel prices released Sunday says the price of a gallon of regular is $3.59. Midgrade costs an average of $3.77 a gallon, and premium is $3.91.

Diesel remained unchanged at $3.90 gallon.

Of the cities surveyed in the Lower 48 states, Charleston, S.C., has the nation's lowest average price for gas at $3.22. Chicago has the highest at $4.04.

In California, the lowest average price was $3.79 in Sacramento. The highest was in Los Angeles at $4.02. The average statewide for a gallon of regular was $3.95, a decrease of 6 cents.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.