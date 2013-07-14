New retail store opening in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach is getting a new type of used-clothing store, set to open July 17, according to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Hollywood Closet is a retail clothing store that sells, buys and leases new and gently worn men's and women's clothing.

They will buy from locals and also celebrities like Darius Rucker and Lee Brice. The grand opening will be on July 17 at 11 a.m. at the store located at 1123 Dick Pond Road in Myrtle Beach.

