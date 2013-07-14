Car struck by train, driver deceased

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A vehicle was struck by a train Saturday night, causing the death of the driver, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

Bob White, 66-years-of-age, from Sellers , a town in Marion County, is the deceased. Coroner Richardson said he was the only person in the vehicle at the time it was struck, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said White was driving on Secondary 83 at 6:16 p.m. Saturday when he disregarded flashers and stop arms that warn of an approaching train. White was heading west and when he passed over the tracks he was hit by a train and killed.

