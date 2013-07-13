Golf Magazine creating Myrtle Beach section in its magazine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Golfing Magazine announced the creation of a special Myrtle Beach section in its magazine that will be published twice a year, beginning in fall of 2013.

Golf Magazine is unique in that has both regional and national material in each publication. Half of the magazine contains editorial and information on the national golf scene, player and industry personality profiles, golf equipment testing and resort features. The other half of the magazine contains regional editorial for each area in the country in which they publish.

The special Myrtle Beach section will appear online and in print with professional photography and editorial copy providing a picture of where America goes to golf. Distribution of the magazine includes a fall and spring printed edition, two dedicated eblasts to database, Myrtle Beach eNewsletter, digital magazine emailed to database, inclusion in 6 Northeast Golf Shows and use of Golfing Magazine user data.

Businesses interested in participating, please contact Stanton Media Group at 843-233-8088 or email smgusa@aol.com.

