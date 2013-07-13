Florence-Darlington College administrator wins Fulbright Scholarship

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Dr. Shelley Fortin, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Services at Florence-Darlington College has won a Fulbright Scholarship, sponsored by the US Dept of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The Fulbright Scholars Program is the US government's flagship international exchange program. Dr. Fortin will visit colleges in England and other United Kingdom countries as she participates in an International Education Administrators Seminar for student affairs professionals.

In August, along with 20 other American College educators, Dr. Fortin will travel to the UK for three weeks.

"The mission of the Fulbright program is to increase mutual understanding between he people of the US and people of other countries," Dr. Fortin said. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to promote cultural appreciation and share educational best practices."

The Fulbright Scholars Program is named after former Arkansas Senator Williams Fulbright, who was instrumental in establishing the United Nations.

