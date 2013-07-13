Man claiming to be hotel desk gets guest credit card info

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A guest at the Bayview Motel in Myrtle Beach said she was awakened by a call from a man who claimed to work at the front desk, and asked her credit card information, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report.

The victim said around 8:30 a.m. Friday she was awakened by a caller who said he was from the front desk, inquiring about her check-out time. She advised him she would be checking out at 11 a.m.

The caller told the victim that the motel didn't collect enough information from her when she checked in, and they would require her credit card number again because of an issue with the computer system.

The victim advised that she would come down to the front desk and the caller said her card would be charged twice. She did what the caller asked and read him her card number, and also the expiration date and security code.

The caller also asked for the name of the card and home address which she provided to him. Around 11 a.m. when she checked out, she asked the front desk whether they had called her room in the morning, and they told her they had not. She used the motel phone to call her credit card company and was advised that charges for $1 and $69 were both put onto her card.

The victim said the caller was police and sounded like an African American male in his early twenties, and seemed to be familiar with the hotel business procedures.

