Police arrest man accused of exposing himself in a restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police have arrested a man who is suspected of exposing himself inappropriately Friday evening at a Myrtle Beach Italian restaurant, according to the police report.

Police arrested 67-year-old Lawrence Joseph Rose of Moline, Illinois at the Patricia Grand Sunday morning. He has been charged with one count of indecent exposure.



Police responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. Friday, and spoke with the two victims, who are both employed as waitresses at the restaurant where the incident occurred.

They said they were waiting on a customer, and noticed his private parts out of his shorts, and that he appeared to be intentionally exposing himself each time they approached the table.

The investigation is ongoing, and the women described the suspect as a white male, between 60 and 70-years-of-age, around 160-180 pounds and somewhere around 6 feet tall.

Lawrence is currently awaiting trial at the MBPD jail.



