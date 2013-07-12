Rick Pitino visits Big Shots tourney in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Fresh off of a Big East championship, Final Four appearance, and national title, Louisville Cardinal head coach Rick Pitino is back out on the recruiting trail, taking in a game on Friday at the Big Shots basketball tournament happening on the Grand Strand.

After taking Louisville to a 35-5 record, winning a Big East tournament title and eventually the national championship, he is ready for another year and a third straight Final Four appearance. Click above to hear about Pitino's thoughts on Lousiville's 2012-13 run, and his optimism going forward with the Cardinals.

