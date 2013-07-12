Will Remillard signs with Chicago Cubs

Coastal Carolina baseball will be in the market for a new starting catcher next season after second team All-Big South selection Will Remillard has signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs.

The deal is worth a reported bonus of $150,000 according to Jim Callis of Baseball America. Remillard also tweeted the news (@WillRemillard): "Excited to continue my baseball career with the Chicago Cubs!!"

Remillard was a 19th round selection by the Chicago Cubs in last months draft, and had an increase in production while playing in the Cape Cod League this summer. Last season he led Coastal Carolina with 39 runs batted in.

The Chants now have three catchers on their roster, all of which just completed their freshman years at the school. Kevin Reiher, Jake Roberts and Tyler Chadwick will all battle for a spot behind the plate next season.

Remillard is the second Chant to sign to play for a Major League team this year. Jacob May was drafted by the Chicago White Sox and also signed a deal with the club this summer.