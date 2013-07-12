Heavy rainfall Friday morning creates long delays

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Heavy rainfall Friday morning caused a lot of problems on the roads in Horry County. Drivers in Conway say they spent their commute dodging standing water.

"I came down 9th Ave and a lot of tree limbs were down between Elm and 9th. Just a lot of puddling, and it just makes for a disastrous day," said Kim Hardee. She owns a restaurant in Downtown. Other drivers in Conway seemed to have similar messy morning drives.

Michael Imperial said he saw "a lot of standing water. I really had to be careful approaching all intersections. He was running his errands Friday morning with an umbrella in hand.

The Conway Police Department issued several alerts on the Nixle system.

"We've had a lot of standing water on the roadways, due to the heavy rain, and we had a lot of traffic lights flashing or not working that wasn't allowing traffic to flow properly," explained Catina Hipp, spokeswoman with Conway Police.

Crews for the South Carolina Department of Transportation spent the morning in Conway getting the traffic lights up and running.

In North Myrtle Beach, police reported flooding along Main Street and Ocean Boulevard. Further south in Myrtle Beach, employees at Liberty Tap Room were greeted to a flooded parking lot as they arrived to work. Next Door at Knotting Hill, the store manager says if there's heavy showers, the parking lot is guaranteed to look like a pond.

"Very bad. They have it really bad in the back. It isn't quite that bad here, but it is hard getting in and out," said Barbara Whitehurst.

When heavy rainfall like on Friday morning comes pouring down, public safety officials stress the importance of using caution while driving, and do their best to spread the word about problems on the roads. The Conway Police Department is one of several local departments that uses the Nixle Alert system to do just that. They are real time messages emailed or texted directly to anyone who sings up for it.

Hipp says with more rain in the forecast, it's a smart tool to have.

"A lot of standing water or heavy ponding on the roadways or malfunctioning traffic lights. We will be sending out the nixle alerts." To do that log on to Nixle.com.

