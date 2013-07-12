'Sunscreen pills' won't replace traditional lotion, doctor says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For many, protecting skin from the dangers of sunlight is a must, and a new form of protection is hitting store shelves nationwide. We found out what doctors say you need to know about it, so you don't get burned.

You have many options when it comes to protecting your skin from the sun. Any beach shop will have at least a dozen different sunscreen lotions. But there's a new pill product getting a lot of attention, and the company behind it claims to protect your skin from the inside out.

The appeal of the pill is you don't have to worry about reapplying or risk it washing off. According to the product's website, the daily supplement uses antioxidants that help your skin's ability to protect against the sun.

The site goes on to explain that it's not a substitute for sunscreen lotions, and health experts like Dr. Emily Touloukian with Coastal Cancer Centers agree. She stresses the importance of maintaining regular use of sunscreen lotion, and if someone does use the sunscreen pill, it should only be used in addition to other forms of protection.

Dr. Touloukian also warns the pill is not approved the food and drug administration.

"This is a supplement, and supplements are not regulated by the FDA," Dr. Touloukian says. "There are very limited studies done so far looking at the efficacy of these pills, and in my opinion, there is not current evidence available to recommend the routine use without sunscreen."

Online, a bottle of 60 once-daily 'sunscreen pills' will run about $30 .