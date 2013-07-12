SLED arrests Florence man for assault

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - According to warrants from the State Law Enforcement Division, a Florence man is facing assault charges.

Damon Ellis Moody, 30, is charged with three counts of assault and battery and pointing and presenting a firearm. The warrants for his arrest show the incident occurred on June 13, when Moody allegedly fired his gun, then engaged in a physically and verbal fight before threatening the victims and walking away.

One of the victims claimed Moody asked, "Do you want to see one of your cousins dead, because I'll leave you dead just like I'll leave one of them dead?"

He was released from the Florence County Detention Center Friday morning.

A spokesman for Francis Marion University says Moody was employed by the school's police force when this incident occurred. He was suspended after it was reported and terminated on July 3.

