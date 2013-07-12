Domestic violence suspect catches wife with another man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman is nursing bruises,and her husband is facing charges after he caught her with another man.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to the criminal domestic violence on Flagg Street on Thursday, July 11, where a man says he walked into his hotel room to find his wife with another man.

After the other gentleman left, the couple argued, then physically fought, the police report states.

The wife told police she was "entertaining a male subject to earn some money," and thought he husband was mad for not telling him first. He had allegedly asked her to find a way to earn money.

The wife had visible marks and bruises when police arrived. The husband, Erik Brandon Jenkins, was arrested and charged with criminal domestic violence.

