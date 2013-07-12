Conway man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway man is facing serious charges after allegedly stealing a car from a gas station with two young children inside.

The car theft was reported to Conway Police on Sunday, July 7 around 6:23 p.m. from the Save Mart on Wright Boulevard.

A man, and owner of the car, stated he was inside paying for his gas when he saw someone driving off with his car. His children were still inside, so the man ran out to stop the alleged thief.

The suspect tried to run him over, the man claims in the police report, so he jumped on the hood to avoid being injured. During that time, his children were able to escape the car and run inside the store. The owner assured the keys to the car were in his pocket, but the car has a push button ignition.

Witnesses at the store gave a detailed description of the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Dashawn Jamel Ford. Using that description, the car's vehicle tags, and the general location given by a relative following the car, Myrtle Beach Police were able to detain the stolen car on Highway 501.

Dashawn Ford was arrested and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and grand larceny. His bond was set at $100,000. The report states that on the way to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Ford said, "That car must have a tracking chip."

