Myrtle Beach mom charged with neglect after infant's death

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A mother is facing unlawful neglect of a child charges, months after the death of her infant child.

The Horry County Police report states the grandmother of the infant was woken up by the young child of 27-year-old Caitlin Elisabeth Jackson, who could not wake her mother in the early morning hours on March 22.

When the grandmother entered the computer room in that house on Brandymill Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, she found Jackson laying on the floor beside the unresponsive baby in a bouncy chair.

Though incoherent, Jackson admitted to taking Xanax and drinking alcohol when police responded to investigate. The report states they located seven wine bottle caps and a prescription for 60 Xanax pills from the day before. Twenty-eight of those pills were missing.

On July 11, Caitlin Jackson was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. She was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center seven hours later with a $10,000 bail.

The Horry County Coroner's Office says the child was nearly two months old. the cause of death was determined to be sudden infant death syndrome.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.