2 more suspects make "Most Wanted," 1 more captured

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Tips from WMBF News viewers have helped bring some of the 28 "Horry County's Most Wanted" suspects to justice since the segment began in January.

Joe Mcintyre, a suspect featured earlier this year for failing to pay child support, was taken into custody Thursday night in North Carolina, Horry County Sheriff's officials said.



But the HCSO still needs your help to locate even more.

Authorities are trying to locate 32-year-old Travis Gamble, a man arrested for criminal domestic violence twice. He didn't show up for court to face charges after his arrest on June 12. Police allege he burst into a bathroom with a firearm and bit a woman after fighting with her. He was last known to live on Highway 90 in Conway.

Jessica Marie Boyd, 24, is wanted for her failure to appear in court on a burglary charge. She is suspected of stealing a computer and television from a home on Recreation Road in Myrtle Beach. She's 5'4" tall and weighs 120 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about the location of these, or any, wanted suspects, contact the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

To see all of the captured and wanted suspects, visit the Horry County's Most Wanted page here, and text ‘WANTED' to 84300 for a weekly update on which suspect is wanted each week.

