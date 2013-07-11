Bond denied for suspect in Marion Co. club shooting

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Johnsonville man has been arrested for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at the Hilltop Club in Gresham.

Marion County Sheriff Mark Richardson says the incident was reported as a fight in progress on July 5. When police arrived, they discovered several people were involved in the fight that ended when one person was shot several times.

John Dee Linen, 22, of Johnsonville was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Bond was denied, and he remains in the Marion County Detention Center.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.