West Palmetto Street reopens after 2-car crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - West Palmetto Street in Florence has reopened after authorities cleared the scene of a two-car crash with injuries.

Captain Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department says the two-car crash occurred on West Palmetto Street and Old Ebenezer Road. Two people were injured, and transported to the hospital.

Captain Fox says their injuries did not seems very serious. The road was closed for a short time but has completely reopened to traffic.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause with the assistance of Timmonsville Rescue, Florence County EMS and West Florence Fire Dept.

