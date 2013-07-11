RAW VIDEO: Armed robbery apparently caught on tape

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men were caught on tape apparently robbing a man while he was sitting on a porch Wednesday night



Police responded to the 1200 block of Lexi Lane at about 11:40 p.m. and spoke to the victim, who told police that while he was sitting on the porch, two men came up behind him and presented a handgun.

The victim said the men wanted money, but he didn't have any on him. The suspects then took the victim's Nokia cell phone and a pack of cigarettes, he said. The suspects were seen heading west on Pridgen Road.

The incident was caught on camera, and police have released the raw footage in the hopes the public can help identify these men.

