Sheheen to deliver keynote at clean energy summit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - State Sen. Vincent Sheheen is the scheduled keynote speaker at the South Carolina Clean Energy Summit.

Sheheen's speech, set for 9 a.m. Thursday, will kick off the annual event at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The Camden Democrat is making a second run for governor in 2014. He says clean energy has the potential to create thousands of jobs in South Carolina and attract millions of dollars in investment.

The summit is hosted by the South Carolina Clean Energy Business Alliance. It will include break-out sessions on solar, wind, biomass, hydrogen and fuel cells, recycling and project financing.

Registration for the day-long event generally costs $150 per person, though alliance members get a $25 discount. College students can attend for $50.

