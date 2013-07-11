Pamplico man hit and killed by car

PAMPLICO, SC (WMBF) - A Pamplico man is dead after being hit while walking along Big Swamp Road in Pamplico.

The Florence County Coroner says at approximately 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night, a vehicle traveling on that road hit the elderly man, who has been identified as 75-year-old Jimmy Byrd Nichols.

Nichols is a long-time resident of the Pamplico Area.

He was transported to Carolina's Hospital ER in Florence where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

