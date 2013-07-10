Flood warnings continue as rivers continue to rise

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Flood Warnings continue for several rivers in the area, as recent rains have caused significant flooding concerns and more rain is in the forecast. The National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for areas of the Lumber River, Little Pee Dee River, Waccamaw River and the Great Pee Dee River until further notice.

Wednesday afternoon, the Lumber River was 2.1 feet above flood stage, the Little Pee Dee River was 1.2 feet above, the Waccamaw River was 1.5 feet above and the Great Pee Dee River was 3.6 feet above flood stage. All four are expected to continue to rise, worsening flood conditions for surrounding areas.

Flood stage for the Waccamaw River is 11.0 feet; the river is expected to rise to near 13 feet by early Sunday morning, then begin to fall. At 13 feet, flooding will occur along Business 501 and Highway 905 to the east. Water levels of one foot deep are expected to affect approximately 20 homes in the Savanna Bluff area. Homes in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing and Riverfront South communities will also be affected, along with homes on Oak Street and at Punch Bowl and Pitch Landing.

The WMBF Storm Team is currently forecasting additional rain for the next six days, which doesn't take into account any additional rain the area may see as a result of what used to be Tropical Storm Chantal. These additional rains could be a cause for concern, as locally heavy rainfall is expected, which could worsen flood conditions in areas that are already experiencing flooding issues.

Horry County Director of Emergency Management Randy Webster said the most important thing driver's can do, is not to drive on any roads that have standing water.

"They shouldn't be driving through that elevated water anyway because you don't know what's under there. There may be a culvert that's washed out because the water is running very fast. And now you've found yourself in a wash out. Turn around, don't drowned," Webster explained.

Webster said all emergency officials have a plan in place in the case severe flooding ensues in areas of Horry County.

"Our main role in this will be to support that by either having an emergency operations center activated so we can get other resources brought in to assist," Webster said.

