Pooch On A Roll

(WXIA) If you spend any time with Norman, the 3-year-old French sheepdog, you will see some strange things.



The dog with the human name does human things.



He puts his dirty dishes in the dishwasher. He opens the fridge to grab a snack. He drinks from his water bowl (like a dog), but then wipes his mouth neatly on a towel (like a human).



He also rides a bicycle. Like a human.



And yet, the fact he can do all of this things is not why we went to his owner's home in Canton.



We went because Norman is trying to get into the record books -- the Guinness Book of World Records. And if he can ride a scooter, unassisted, for 98 feet, he's in.



"I think he likes to be able to stand up and move and move quickly," owner Karen Cobb said.



Cobb said Norman has loved scooters since he was a pup, since they sat him on one and he started pushing off with his back foot. And this week, Norman will try to set the record.



Read more: http://on.11alive.com/188nIkA