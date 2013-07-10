Sheriff's office charges man with cruelty to children

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A teenager's head injury led Florence County Sheriff's Office to charge a Lake City man with cruelty to children.

Investigators say a 14-year-old suffered that head injury at a home on North Matthews Road around May 12. It was allegedly inflicted by the victim's father, 32-year-old Brandon Markease Flanders of Lake City, according to a news release from the FCSO.



The teen did require medical treatment. Flanders was arrested and charged with cruelty to children on July 9. He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $3,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.