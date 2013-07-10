Suspect smashes car window, takes woman's purse

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are looking for a suspect after a woman reported her car window was smashed and her purse was stolen.

That woman says her family parked their car along 46th Avenue North, but an hour and a half when they returned, the front passenger window was smashed.

She then discovered her purse - containing an iPhone, camera, video camera, cash and a debit car - was missing.

No suspect shave been named. Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police.

