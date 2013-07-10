Motel burglary victims were reporting the broken lock

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Crime can happen quickly, as motel guest staying at the Captain Quarters discovered.

According to the police report from Myrtle Beach Police, two motel guests of the venue on South Ocean Boulevard were being proactive about their security. They went to the motel's front desk to report the sliding glass door in their room did not lock. When they returned to their room 15 minutes later, items had been stolen from their room.

The guests had to enter the room through the sliding glass door, because the chain latch had been placed across the door's main entrance while they were gone. Inside the room, they found two sets of keys had been moved out of a purse and placed on a table.

There was no surveillance in the area. The guests say the culprits stole nearly $2,000 worth of property from their room.

