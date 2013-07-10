Hotel burglary suspects leave deadbolt locked

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A family discovered their hotel room burglarized after the alleged suspects locked the deadbolt on the door, making it more difficult for the family to get back in.



According to the Myrtle Beach Police report, a family staying in a hotel on North Ocean Boulevard went out around 9 p.m. and returned around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When they tried to unlock their door with the key card, it flashed both green and red, telling them the dead bolt had been engaged from inside the room. They told the front desk about it, then went around to the balcony. They found the balcony door ajar and several items in the room missing, including credit cards, a wallet, car keys, insurance cards and an iPod.

Unfortunately, the hotel had no video surveillance in that area. Anyone with information is asked to call the police as soon as possible.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.