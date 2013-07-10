Suspect shatters windshield in parking lot, flees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are trying to figure out why a man jumped on a car in the parking lot of Broadway at the Beach, and hope surveillance video can answer their questions.

When officers responded to Celebrity Circle Wednesday morning, they found footprints in the dust of a car's hood leading up to a windshield that had been cracked by impact.

A woman sitting in the car at the time claimed she felt the car shake, then heard a boom. She saw a black male got into a grey Dodge Charger and leave the scene. But just moments before he said, "he was sorry and that he will pay to have the damage fixed," the report states.

Security for Broadway at the Beach confirmed that the man jumped onto the hood of the car and kicked the windshield, seemingly unprovoked. He is described as a black male standing 5'6" to 5'8" tall with dreads.

The police report states police asked for a copy of the surveillance video to aid their investigation. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police.

