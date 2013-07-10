Chantal weakens to tropical wave

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Chantal is no more. The latest information from the National Hurricane Center shows that Chantal has weakened to a tropical wave.

Though it is losing tropical characteristics, Chantal could still bring a lot of tropical moisture to the Grand Strand by the weekend as well as some rough seas.

The Storm Team will continue to monitor the storm system, and keep you updated on the air, online and on the Storm Team Weather App.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday morning, Chantal had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with movement to the west at 23 mph.

Chantal shows only a weak circulation measured by hurricane hunters sampling the storm.

The remnants of Chantal are expected to bring rain and wind to Jamaica and eastern Cuba Wednesday night and Thursday. The system will reach the Florida peninsula by Friday.

Impacts locally are expected to be minimal. A cold front will be responsible for rain chances through the weekend, with one to three inches of rain possible through Sunday.

