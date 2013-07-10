Crowd of suspects attack man, steal vodka and wallet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are looking for several suspects after a man reports a crowd attacked him and stole his wallet under the 14th Avenue Pier.

The crime was reported as a strong armed robbery around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 from the 200 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

A man told police he was under the pier with three black males, two white females and white males, drinking from a gallon of vodka and smoking marijuana when he was attacked.

The crowd allegedly stole the vodka and his wallet, which contained $540 and a driver's license.

Officers noted fresh bruises on the man's face, but could not get full names of descriptions of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.