Traffic stop reveals illegal drugs and cash

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A traffic stop for speeding led Georgetown County deputies to find thousands of dollars in cash and illegal drugs.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Deputies were working traffic enforcement when they pulled over the speeding car, whose driver smelled strongly of marijuana. The passenger, 30-year-old Kevin Benjamin Grant, was hiding his face with his hat.

After asking the men to exit the car and calling K9 investigators, Grant ran into the woods.

Deputies pursued him and took him into custody. When searching the car, they located, "plastic bags of green leafy substance (approx. 114.8 g), two orange baggies of off-white rocklike substance (approx. 1.8 g), a clear plastic bag of white powder (approx. 4.7 g) and $7,154.00," said sheriffs office spokeswoman Carrie Cuthbertson.

Grant is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, PWID marijuana, PWID cocaine, hindering and obstructing law enforcement, false information to police, and drug paraphernalia. Grant was booked into the Georgetown Co. Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

The driver got a speeding ticket and was released.

