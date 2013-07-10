Driver charged with hit and run for fatal accident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The man that police say was responsible for a fatal traffic accident last week was arrested and charged with hit and run.

Loris resident James Littles, Jr., 46, was taken into custody and charged Tuesday evening, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report. He is accused of contributing to an accident at the 5500 block of North Ocean Boulevard on the morning of July 10.

Seventy-five-year-old Jimmy Ray Westmoreland was riding a bicycle when Littles pulled out in front of the bicyclist, causing him to lose control of his bike, strike the curb, go over the handlebars and land in the roadway, the incident report states. Though they did not make contact, Littles did contribute to the accident, Capt. David Knipes says.

The bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital where he died two days later, officials stated.



Littles left the scene, the report states, and was later located in Loris. He admitted to pulling out in front of the bicyclist and to leaving the scene of the accident, because his driver's license was suspended.

