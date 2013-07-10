Man cited for leaving dog in sun on motel balcony Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 43-year-old Myrtle Beach man was cited Tuesday afternoon for leaving his dog in the sun on the balcony of a local motel.

An officer saw a tan and white female pit bull on the third-floor balcony of the Americana Motel, located in the 2800 block of North Ocean Boulevard, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

The dog did not have shelter from the heat, and a guest told the officer the dog was out there for several hours, for the second day in a row, the report states.

The owner was cited for a misdemeanor count of abandoning/mistreating animals.

