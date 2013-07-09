Aric Samuel accepts assistant job at Coker

HARTSVILLE, SC - After spending 16 years coaching at the high school level, Hartsville boys basketball coach Aric Samuel is moving on to the college ranks, agreeing to become an assistant coach on the Coker College men's basketball team. He will also run day-to-day operations of the Harris E. and Louise H. DeLoach Center, a new athletics facility that is expected to open in 2014.

Samuel leaves after taking the Red Foxes to back-to-back SCHSL Class 3A state championships. He has produced a 125-47 record while coaching at Hartsville, good for a .726 winning percentage. In the school's two state title-winning years, their record was a combined 50-5.

At Coker, he will coach under Dan Schmotzer, who just completed his 25th coaching the Cobras. Last season, Coker finished 13-14. Next year will be the college's first season competing in the Division II South Atlantic Conference.

