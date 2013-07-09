Officials meeting to discuss hurricane disaster preparedness

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and county emergency management directors are meeting to conduct regional disaster preparedness exercises as the state heads into to the peak of the 2013 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The exercises will be table-top style, discussion-based exercises to provide response personnel an opportunity to refine disaster planning and identify any potential areas for improvement.

Participants will discuss the steps necessary for community recovery after a hurricane hits. Attendees will represent organizations from local, state and federal agencies as well as volunteer and private sector organizations with roles in emergency response.

A meeting will be held for the southern, central and northern regions of South Carolina throughout the July and August.

