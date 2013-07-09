Florence County Builds New Trash and Recycle Center

FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - Health Hazards surround Lake City's trash and recycle center. In an effort to minimize those risks, county leaders have decided to build a new site.

"We're moving the site from an area that has become a serious health hazard," said County Administrator Rusty Smith.

Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith said the current trash and recycle center located on North Church Street is a quarter the size it should be. Another concern surrounding the area is problems during operation hours, when traffic often interrupts normal traffic flow throughout that area. Drivers backing into oncoming traffic and heavy congestion is a reason Smith said the area needs updated.

"Once they see it they will be delighted, because they are going from a site that is less than a quarter acre site, to three acres that will have everything that you need for the proper disposal of waste in this community," said Smith.

The state-of-the-art trash and recycle facility is being built off of Highway 341, just outside of Lake City limits.The new site cost the county $500,000, and county leaders said when it opens it will be able to recycle just about anything.

"We will have recycling, used oil, burnt oil, tires," continued Smith. "You will be able to drive on to it, it will be very user friendly for the public. We feel like it will be something that is bringing continual improvements to the delivery of services to the citizens of Florence County."

The County Administrator said this project is more environmentally user-friendly than that of the current trash and recycle center. This site is set to open in August 2013.

