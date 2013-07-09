Florence County School District 3 announces registration dates

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County School District Three has scheduled registrations for grades nine through twelve, and late registration for kindergarten through eighth grade, to be held July 31 and August 1.

The registration will be from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, and from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 1. Registration for students in kindergarten will be held in the Lake City High School gym, and students in grades nine through twelve will register in the Lake City High School commons area.

New student registration will be on Tuesday, July 30, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Students must register at the school for which they are zoned, the school district says.

Parents need to provide photo identification to register their children, and an electricity bill as proof of residency. If the utility bill is not in the parent's name, the parent must provide a notarized document that verifies residency.

Free/reduced meal applications will be available to parents during registration on July 31 and August 1. They will also be accepted August 5 through August 19 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the food service office in the district's administrative offices at 125 South Blanding St. in Lake City.

