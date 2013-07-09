Volunteer to drive cancer patients on road to recovery

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Many cancer patients in the Florence area need transportation to treatment every day, giving you the opportunity to lend a hand to someone in need.

The American Cancer Society is currently recruiting volunteers for their Road to Recovery program in Florence and the Pee Dee.

The participate, you'll need to volunteer your time to transport cancer patients to and from their cancer treatments.

"In my practice, I have seen firsthand the effect that a lack of reliable transportation can have on medical care," said Dr. Otis W. Brawley, chief medical officer, American Cancer Society. "Some forms of treatment, such as radiation, may require a patient to commit to daily office appointments for weeks at a time. When patients cannot get back and forth, they may be left with fewer or more devastating treatment options."

The patients you help may not own a car, have funds for bus fare, or live near public transportation. Without transportation, these wonderful people would not be able receive the valuable and life-saving treatments.

"The Road to Recovery program is a tremendous asset to this community and most importantly to the individuals seeking cancer treatment," said Denise Richbourg, Mission Delivery Manager for the American Cancer Society. "We know that this program saves lives and we need the help of local residents to make that happen."

Interested in volunteering? You'll need a good driving record, valid driver's license, car insurance and a car in good condition. For more information on becoming a Road to Recovery volunteer, contact Denise Richbourg, Mission Delivery Manager at 843.213.0050 or denise.richbourg@cancer.org. Call 800-227-2345 any time, day or night.

The next group training will be 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 at the Business Technology Center first floor conference room, 181 E. Evans St. in Florence. The American Cancer Society has multiple training options to accommodate any volunteer's schedule.

