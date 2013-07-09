911 tapes of shooting at Longbeards Bar and Grill released

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County has released the 911 dispatch tapes from a shooting in the parking lot of a popular Carolina Forest restaurant.

No charges will be filed at this time in connection to the shooting that sent an employee of Longbeards Bar and Grill to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Horry County Police spokesman Lt. Robert Kegler said it all began as an altercation between an employer and an employee, but ended in gunfire at the Longbeards Bar and Grill on Carolina Forest Boulevard around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The employee was shot in the abdomen outside of the restaurant where police believe a majority of the argument took place, Lt. Kegler says. The employee was sent to the hospital, and the employer was placed in police custody for questioning; however, neither the employer or employee was named as a suspect.

After further investigation, the Major Crimes Unit of the Horry County Police Department learned the employee threatened his employer with a knife. "After retreating into the parking lot, the employer did warn the employee to not come any closer to him with the knife. When the employee continued towards the employer, he was shot," Lt. Kegler explains.

The 911 calls indicate more than one person present at the time of the shooting called 911 for help. A female caller told dispatchers that the employee brandishing the knife was a cook and was coming after multiple people before the owner shot him.

The Horry County Solicitor's Officer has determined the shooting was justified, and neither the employee or employer will not be charged with a crime. Police said the employee was in serious but stable condition immediately after the shooting. On Wednesday, his condition was upgraded to stable.

The restaurant's website lists their hours of operation as 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily, but police have not confirmed if customers were present at the time.

