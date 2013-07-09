Red Cross pleads for blood donors

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations after the Independence Day holiday.

The Red Cross has issued an emergency appeal for blood donors with all blood types, but A negative, B negative and O negative donors are especially encouraged to consider it.

"We are counting on generous volunteer blood and platelet donors to step up and give now," said Ryan Corcoran, chief executive officer for the Red Cross South Carolina Blood Services Region. "Every two seconds, someone in the US needs blood. Each day donations come up short, less blood is available for these patients in need."

At this time of critical need, you can donate at the Myrtle Beach Red Cross Donation Center Tuesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 1:3 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 6:30 p.m. The center, located on 3681 Renee Drive in Carolina Forest, is closed Saturday through Monday.

You can also donate blood at any of the following blood drives:

July 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Lowe's of North Myrtle Beach, 214 Hwy 17 N, NMB

July 10, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Horry Georgetown Technical College, 2050 Hwy 501, Conway

July 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Horry County Complex, 1301 Second Ave., Conway

July 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - City of Myrtle Beach Public Works Bldg, 3210 10th Ave., Myrtle Beach

July 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Walmart of Conway, 2709-A Church Street, Conway

July 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - First Baptist Church of NMB, 204 Hwy 17 S, NMB

How to Donate Blood

Simply call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental permission in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

