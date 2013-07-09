Consider This: Atlantic Beach Leadership

Atlantic Beach has muddled its way through many challenges over the past few years, but hopefully there is light at the end of the tunnel, and it's not a train.

Consider This: Jake Evans was elected Mayor of Atlantic Beach in November 2011. The results were challenged, and a new election was held in May 2012. Evans won that election. That decision was also challenged, but finally, nearly two years since the 2011 race, Evans has finally taken office.

He is saying the right things, and hopefully he succeeds, because the people of Atlantic Beach certainly deserve better. And even though he's only been in office a couple of weeks, so far, so good.

Atlantic Beach has a rich history and has lots of potential with the right leadership. Good luck Mayor Evans. You've got a lot of people rooting for you.