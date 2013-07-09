Report: Large black dog left in SUV for an hour - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Report: Large black dog left in SUV for an hour

 

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When the temperature outside is 84 degrees, and the heat index is 88 degrees, the inside of your car can be as hot as 112 degrees.

That exactly how hot an SUV on Ninth Avenue North was Monday morning when a Myrtle Beach Police officer gauged the temperature. And, unfortunately, a large black male dog was leashed inside.

According to the police report, the caller that complained about the situation said the car had been parked since 9:15 a.m., and the owner didn't return until 10:15 a.m.

The police officer removed that dog from the car and placed him in an air-conditioned truck, but returned him to his owner after issuing a courtesy summons and reminding him of the dangers.

