72-year-old man faces sex assault charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 72-year-old Florence man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges after police say he committed lewd acts on two minor victims.

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested James Martin Fishel of Florence and charged him with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

They allege that he committed lewd acts with two minors under the age of 11 around May 17 in the Quinby area. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond.

Sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Mike Nunn says criminal sexual conduct with a minor is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine in the discretion of the court, or both.

