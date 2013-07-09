Florence man arrested after investigators find over $50k worth of heroin

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 37-year-old Florence man was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin last week after officers found over 1,100 small packages of the drug in the car he was a passenger in, and in his hotel room.

Derrick Reshawn Harrison was arrested on July 5 and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of controlled substances, according to a Florence County Sheriff's Office news release.

Investigators said the traffic stop of the vehicle Harrison was a passenger in led to the discovery of 67 bindles of black tar heroin, officials stated.

Later, a search of the hotel room registered under the name Harrison, located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 52 and Interstate 95, resulted in the discovery of 1,063 bindles of heroin, a semi-automatic handgun, and a vial of Phencyclidine, or PCP, the release states.

The total weight of the heroin was 406 grams, worth an estimated $50,000, according to investigators.

Harrison was released from Florence County Detention Center on July 6 on a $60,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.