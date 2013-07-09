Man arrested for exposing 'specified anatomical parts' in public

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 21-year-old Myrtle Beach man was arrested Monday night and charged with "public exposure of specified anatomical parts," according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

At around 8 p.m. Monday, Jeremy Bryant was seen masturbating in public by a witness at the 2000 block of North Ocean Boulevard, according to the report. He then ran from security and police officers.

Bryant was charged with public exposure of specified anatomical parts, and one count of resisting arrest.

He is currently awaiting trial.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

