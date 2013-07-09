Loris remembers Assistant Fire Chief

Loris Asst Chief Rodney Hardee & his grandson, following the Carolina Furniture fire back in January. Source: Mullins Fire & Rescue Facebook

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Loris Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Rodney Hardee passed away overnight Monday night after undergoing surgery following a massive brain bleed, according to LVFD officials.

Hardee was transported to the Grand Strand ER Sunday morning for a massive brain bleed, according to a post on the LVFD Facebook page. He underwent surgery Sunday.

The LVFD Facebook page said Wednesday night that Hardee will be transported by Loris Volunteer Fire Department, with a small procession from Hardwick Funeral Home to the Loris Public Safety Building at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The procession will go through town on Main Street, and the fire department says any and all supporters that can line Main Street will be very much appreciated.

Public Visitation will be at Loris Public Safety Building from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. Thursday night.



"Rodney, that night, said he wasn't feeling well," said Chief Jerry Hardee regarding Rodney's death. "The next day we got a medical call around 6, and we noticed Rodney wasn't there. About an hour later we got a call to come to his residence."

Assistant Chief Hardee was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

On Tuesday morning, a Facebook post stated that Hardee passed away during the night.

"Prayers and condolences for the family will be very much appreciated," the post stated. "Funeral arrangements will be announced when they are available."

In Loris, people all over the town recall stories about Hardee, and remember his long record of public service.

Hardee was not only the assistant fire chief, but also served in the National Guard and worked as the Director of Public Works for Loris.

"Rodney was an all-round community person," said Loris Mayor David Stoudenmeyer. "He help with his church. He helped out the guys at his department, and did anything he could to help our town."

LVFD officials also thanked Horry County Fire and Rescue Medic 35 for their timely transport of Hardee to the hospital, and HCFR Firehouse 7 and the HCFR Command Staff for their help and presence at the hospital.

Visitation for Assistant Chief Hardee is Thursday, July 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Loris Public Safety Complex. The funeral will be the following evening at Loris High School.

