SCDPS releases Independence Day weekend fatality report

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports that six people were killed on South Carolina highways over the long Fourth of July weekend that ran from Wednesday, July 3, at 6 p.m. until Sunday, July 7, at midnight.

Three of those deaths were people on motorcycles. Of the remaining three deaths, two were not wearing their seatbelt. As of July 7, the SCDPS reports 350 people have died on South Carolina highways in 2013, which compares to 434 highway deaths in the same time period in 2012.

Of the 244 motor vehicle occupants who have died in 2013, 147 were not wearing seat belts.

Through midnight July 7, 37 pedestrians, 54 motorcyclists and six bicyclists have died on state roads and highways.

The six traffic deaths over the Fourth of July weekend were during a 102-hour reporting period, compared to five fatalities reported during a 30-hour period in 2012.



