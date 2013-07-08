Man tries to help struggling teen in ocean, both die

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two people passed away after being pulled from the ocean in Myrtle Beach near 48th Avenue North on Monday afternoon, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Deputy Coroner Willard said 16-year-old Joshua Walley from Eutawville, SC was in the ocean with his brother, cousin and family and got into an "issue of distress". Scott Woods, 34-years-old from Longs, SC went to help Walley and got caught in the waves with him. Woods has no relation to Walley, and was just trying to help him, according to Deputy Coroner Willard.

Deputy Corner Willard added that two bystander said once Woods got to Walley, two other people tried to get out to help them, but weren't able to because the waves were so rough and the bystanders said they were exhausted after trying. Scott was pulled from the water by a third party first, followed by Walley.

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Furlong confirmed rescuers entered the waters off 48th Avenue North around 3 p.m. Monday to bring Walley and Woods back to shore. It is unknown how long they were in the water or what caused their distress, though Deputy Coroner Willard said she was told the waves were very choppy.

Both Walley and Woods were transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment, where Walley was pronounced dead at 3:39 p.m., and Woods was pronounced at 3:45 p.m.

