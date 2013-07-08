Two women charged with prostitution at two gentlemen's clubs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A dancer at a gentlemen's club in Horry County is facing charges after agreeing to more than a lap dance with an undercover police officer.

According to the report from Horry County Police, undercover detectives went to the Fantails Gentlemen's Club on Saturday, July 6 to investigate allegations of prostitution.

One of the dancers, 20-year-old Caroline Yvonne Edwards of Myrtle Beach, offered a dance to one of the officers. According to the officer's report, "if I was willing to pay the money ($135.00) that she would give me what I wanted...that she would 'knock my rocks off.'"

After paying a man the money they agreed upon, the dancer led the undercover officer to a private room upstairs and tried to undress him, just seconds before he revealed his rank and told her she was under arrest.

Edwards was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with prostitution. Her bond was set at $1,000.

A second woman, 31-year-old Loren Paini was also charged with her first offense of prostitution early Saturday morning. Horry County Police said Paini was arrested from the Bottom's Up Gentlemen's Club.



