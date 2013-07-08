Illegal immigrant facing jail time for sexual exploitation of a minor

Ronaldo Pereira, 46, of Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty on August 5 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man who illegally lived in the Grand Strand is facing two years in jail for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.

Ronaldo Pereira, 46, of Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty on August 5 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree. Pereira must also register as a sex offender.

Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office downloaded 15 video files containing minors engaged in sexual activity from an Internet Protocol (IP) address that Pereira was using, according to the SCAG's Office.

The Horry County Sheriff's Office revealed 56 videos of minors engaged in sexual activity during a subsequent forensic examination of Pereira's computer.

Pereira was arrested on child pornography charges in June 2013.

